Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
Philip Endler

Philip Endler Obituary

Philip Endler, 80, of Hanover Twp., passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Philip and Martha Williams Endler. Philip was a graduate of GAR Memorial High School. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed as an insulator with the Heat & Frost Workers Union, Local 38.

Philip was a train enthusiast and an avid golfer. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Philip was an active and devoted member of St. Clement & St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Wilkes-Barre.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Agnes Endler; and Audrey Moyer.

Philip is survived by his wife of 59 years, Patricia Allabaugh Endler; and by his children, Molly Franks and her husband, David, Mountain Top; Philip Endler and his wife, Vicki; and Audrey Tigue and her husband, Stephen, Forty Fort; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Condolences may be sent by visiting Philip's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.


