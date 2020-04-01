|
|
Philip J. Clark, 76, of Hazleton, passed away Sunday morning, March 29, 2020, in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Robert and Mary Catherine McHugh Clark.
Phil was a 1962 graduate of St. Gabriel's High School, Hazleton. After graduation he joined the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam era, serving in Germany and Taiwan and earning the rank of staff sergeant. Prior to retirement, Philip was employed by the PP&L Corporation.
He was a member of Ss. Cyril & Methodius Parish at St. Joseph's Church, Hazleton, and its Holy Name Society.
Phil found great fellowship among the parishioners and attributed his deep faith to his parents, siblings, family and friends.
Phil was an enthusiast of all sports but particularly loyal to football, never missing a Notre Dame, Penn State or Philadelphia Eagles game. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, traveling many times to Lake Ontario, N.Y. Philip was devoted to his friends who were ill, transporting them to and from hospitals and doctor appointments, always quietly assuring them of his support.
A humble person's gifts are not easy to see because humility is a condition of the heart which, like love, does not parade itself but is offered in a spirit of respect, not a performance to be seen by others.
Preceding Philip in death, in addition to his parents, were his brother, Robert, in 2001; and his uncle, Patrick McHugh.
Surviving are sisters, Catherine Dafrico and her husband, Richard, Doylestown; and sister, Bridget Clark, R.S.M., Dallas; nieces; great-nephews; and great-nieces; as well as close friend, Elaine Motel; and relatives from Weston, also survive.
Philip will be missed by so many but would want them to remember and cherish those moments that would surely bring smiles to their faces.
A celebration of Philip's spirit of generosity and positive influence in others' lives will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. Gabriel's Cemetery, Hazleton.
Boyle Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 1, 2020