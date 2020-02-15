|
Philip J. Clifford, 73, a 45-year resident of Pasadena, Md., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Seasons Hospice at Northwest Hospital.
Mr. Clifford was born Oct. 18, 1946, in Pittston, to the late Joseph and Johnnie Clifford. Raised in Harding, he was a graduate of Immaculate Conception School, West Pittston High School and RETS Electronics School. He worked as an electronics technician for Westinghouse Northrop Grumman until his retirement in 2008 after 41 years of service. Until his retirement, he was a member of the IUE AFL-CIO Union. In his early 20s, Mr. Clifford served his country with the United States Army's First Infantry Division.
When children came, he coached Little League baseball and enjoyed watching his children's sporting events. He loved sports in general, but his favorite sport was football. While he became an enthusiastic fan of the Baltimore Ravens, he never forgave Robert Irsay for moving his beloved Baltimore Colts to Indianapolis. His hobbies included fishing, collecting trains and going on cruises with his wife, Kathryn.
Mr. Clifford is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Kathryn Clifford; sons, Philip Clifford and his wife, Sandra, Pasadena, Md., Randy Clifford and his wife, Jacqueline, Shrewsbury; daughter, Theresa Clifford, Pasadena, Md.; brothers, Anthony Clifford, Washington D.C., Michael Clifford, Alexandria, Va.; and grandchildren, Nile, Grey, Joseph, Daniel, Abraham and Naomi.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Our Lady of the Chesapeake Catholic Church, 8325 Ventnor Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122.
Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to The , Heaver Plaza, 1301 York Rd., Suite 209, Lutherville, MD 21093.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 15, 2020