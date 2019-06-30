Resources More Obituaries for Philip J.D. Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Philip Joseph Kachmar J.D.

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Philip Joseph Kachmar, J.D. (known as PJ), of Kingston, beloved son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend, passed away suddenly Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at home.



Although he suffered from avascular necrosis for the past several years, which caused multiple health issues and surgeries, he embraced life to the fullest and never allowed his medical issues to impede his academic and personal accomplishments. God gifted PJ with charisma, which enabled him to light up a room and draw people to him. His kindness, humility and concern for others endeared him to all who knew him.



Born Dec. 20, 1988, in Kingston, PJ was the son of Carl Kachmar and Molly Kachmar. PJ was a graduate of Wyoming Seminary College Preparatory School and the University of Scranton, where he graduated magna cum laude with a degree in political science and philosophy. While at the University of Scranton, he was a member of the special Jesuit liberal arts honors program, active in student government, and coached Spartan ice hockey. He received a Fulbright Award, one of the most prestigious and competitive fellowship programs in the world, to the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, where he served as a teaching assistant and earned a Masters of Arts degree in political science. In May 2019, he received his Juris Doctorate from Emory University School of Law. At the time of his death, he was preparing for the Pennsylvania Bar Examination and looking forward to the next chapter of his life as an attorney.



Prior to obtaining his law degree, PJ was employed by First Eagle Management, New York City, as an institutional sales associate. During law school, he was employed by Rubicon Global of Atlanta Georgia, as a legal intern.



PJ enjoyed travel, golf, tennis, and ice hockey. He was a lifelong fan of the Denver Broncos and the Colorado Avalanche. He treasured the memory of attending Super Bowl XLVIII to see the Broncos play.



PJ was preceded in death by his grandparents, Philip J. and Margaret Maher and Emil and Lucille Kachmar, all of Kingston.



He is survived by his parents; a brother, Dr. Michael Kachmar and Michael's fiancée, Kellee Edmond; his aunts and uncles, Anne Maher, Margaret Maher Rowe and William Rowe, MD, Richard Kachmar and Patricia Kachmar; his cousins, Cate, James, and John Rowe, Christopher and Richard Kachmar, and Megan Waxman; as well as other members of his extended family, and many, many dear friends.



PJ was a lifelong devout Roman Catholic and regular communicant at various churches in New York City and Atlanta, Georgia. He received all of his sacraments at St. Ignatius Loyola Church, Kingston.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in St. Ignatius Loyola Church, North Maple Avenue, Kingston, with Monsignor David L. Tressler as celebrant. There will be no calling hours. Interment will be private.



If desired, memorial contributions in PJ's name may be made to St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 339 N. Maple Ave., Kingston, PA, The University of Scranton, 800 Linden St., Scranton, PA 18510, or Wyoming Seminary College Preparatory School, 201 N. Sprague St., Kingston.



Published in Citizens' Voice on June 30, 2019