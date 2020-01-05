|
Philip W. Finn, 76, of Plains Twp., passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
He was born March 26, 1943, in Plains Twp. and was raised in Parsons by his late parents, Thomas V. and Catherine Kelly Finn.
He was a 1961 graduate of Coughlin High School and was an Air Force veteran.
For many years, he was an agent for New York Life Insurance Company and later was employed by the state Department of Transportation.
Phil was proud to have donated 13 gallons of blood to the Red Cross during his life.
He was a member of the Plains American Legion and enjoyed singing with the Wyoming Valley Barbershop Harmony Chorus, SPEBSQSA.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas and sister, Noreen.
Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Bernice Janasov Finn; children, Jill Healey and her husband, Joe Healey; Michelle Young and her husband, Stephen; Jennifer Chaump; Philip Finn Jr.; Nathan J. Finn and his husband, Stevland Medley; grandchildren, Ashley, Adriana, Christopher, Samantha, Rachel and Ava; great-grandchildren, Vaughn, Juliana, Gabriel; brothers, Edward, Paul, Robert Finn; nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services will be held. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.eblakecollins.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 5, 2020