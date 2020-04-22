|
Philip William Loscombe Sr., 69, of Plains Twp., passed away Monday morning, April 20, 2020, at his home.
His loving wife of 36 years is Naomi Ginocchetti Loscombe.
Born in Scranton, son of the late William and Elizabeth Smith Loscombe, Phil was a graduate of West Side High School and settled in Plains upon his marriage. He honorably served in the U.S. Navy stationed on the USS Guam. He was a member of the Iron Workers Union and the American Legion. He was employed as a forming mechanic by Techneglas and subsequently, as a boiler mechanic for the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp., from where he retired.
Philip was a member of Christian Apostolic Church of Hilldale, Plains Twp.
He was a devoted husband, father and "Poppy" who loved God, his family and his cat, Baby Grey. Phil was highly skilled in many trades and freely offered his expertise to family and friends. He spent countless hours helping others.
Also surviving, in addition to his wife, are his children, Kimberly (Christopher) Augustine; Philip (Rebecca) Loscombe Jr.; and Kristina (Richard) Powers; and four grandchildren, Samuel, Abigail, Noah and Hannah.
Services will be privately held in Christian Apostolic Church of Hilldale, Plains Twp.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Christian Apostolic Church of Hilldale. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 22, 2020