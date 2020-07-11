Home

Philomena "Florence" Fischetti


1923 - 2020
Philomena "Florence" Fischetti Obituary

Philomena "Florence" Fischetti, 97, of Mocanaqua, passed peacefully Friday morning, July 10, 2020, at Birchwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Nanticoke, where she had been staying.

Born April 9, 1923, in Mocanaqua, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Rachel) Fischetti.

She first worked in a garment factory in Clifton, N.J., moved back to Mocanaqua in 1972, and was last employed by the former Country Cousins Shoe Factory in Mocanaqua. She was a member of Holy Spirit Parish/St. Mary's Church, Mocanaqua, and she helped with the church picnic and helped make pierogies. She also cleaned the church when she was younger.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Carmine, Donato, Anthony, John, Pasquale, James, and Michael; and by her only sister, Concetta (Katie) Cicini.

Surviving are many nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Mocanaqua, with her pastor, the Rev. Louis Kaminski officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Mayo Funeral Home Inc., Shickshinny. For additional information, or to send condolences, please visit www.mayofh.com.


