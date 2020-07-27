Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Resources
More Obituaries for Philomena Musto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philomena Marie Starna Musto


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philomena Marie Starna Musto Obituary

Philomena Marie Starna Musto, 66, of Pittston, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Born in Pittston on Sept. 24, 1953, she was the only daughter of the late Anthony and Anne Marie Adonizio Starna.

She was a graduate of St. John the Evangelist High School, Pittston, and attended Marywood College.

She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, and Nonna, and will be truly missed for her kind and selfless nature. Her family was the most important thing in her life, and she knew at a young age that she wanted to be a wife and mother. She was a great one. She was devoted to St. Ann, St. Anthony and the Blessed Mother. Phil was also an avid New York Yankees fan and enjoyed sports, especially any her children played. Her greatest hope for America was that it would become a place of equity and safety for people of all races, ethnicities, and socioeconomic levels. She loved to take care of people and to help others.

Surviving are her husband of 46 years, John C. Musto; children, James Musto; Luciana and her husband, Leon John Jr.; Anthony Musto and his wife, Shari; Giovanna Musto and her husband, Gene Godlewski; and Evan Musto; grandchildren, Anna Musto and Kian John; an aunt, Eleanor Berti Adonizio; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-la, and sisters-in law.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Anne's Basilica, 1233 St. Ann St., Scranton, PA 18504.

Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.

To leave a condolence, visit Philomena's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philomena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -