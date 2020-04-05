|
Philomena Volpicelli, 97, former long- time resident of Dundee section of Hanover Township passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Kingston Health Care Center.
Born April 10, 1922 in Gavignano, Province of Rome, Italy she was the daughter of the late Vincenzo (James) and Margaret Pasquini Volpicelli. She immigrated from Italy with her mother and brother Oswald in September, 1928 to join her father who worked in the Loomis Colliery.
She was a graduate of Nanticoke High School, class of 1940 and Wilkes-Barre Business College in 1942. Prior to retiring, Philomena was employed by the former Nanticoke State Hospital and Pennsylvania Department of Public Welfare. She also assisted her brother, Oswald in the operation of their family's Pancake House restaurant and motel in Dundee for many years. She was a member of St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, Nanticoke and a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church until its closing. She was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and served at all the church functions for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Frank Sobotka in 1975 and Ralph Volpicelli in 1999; her brother, Oswald and his daughter, Linda; and a step-son, Louis Volpicelli.
She is survived by a daughter, Lisa Hudak and husband, Jeffrey of Nanticoke; step-daughter, Janet McGuigan and husband, Bryan of Florida; step-daughter-in-law, Loretta Volpicelli Tuttle of CA; grandchildren, Frank Figlerski, Stephen Figlerski and Sarah Bates; several great-grandchildren; several step-grandchildren; cousins, Madelyn Saye of California, Frank Pasquini and wife, Carol of Mississippi as well as a cousins in Italy; sisters-in-law, Anna Goliembeski and Pat Volpicelli and a god daughter, Pat Millo.
A private blessing service will be conducted by the Rev. James R. Nash, her pastor. Entombment will be in Resurrection Mausoleum at St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery, Nanticoke.
Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, Nanticoke.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 5, 2020