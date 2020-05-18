|
|
Phyllis A. Watson of West Pittston passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Residential Hospice at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre, following a brief illness.
She was born in Pittston in 1941 to the late Peter and Minnie D'Elia DeMartini, and moved to West Pittston as a young girl. She graduated from West Pittston High School in 1958, and was married to William Watson, also of West Pittston, in 1961. They resided in Madison, N.J., for a time, before returning to West Pittston.
Phyllis graduated from the Practical Nursing Program of the Wilkes-Barre Area Career & Technical Center in 1978, and served as a licensed practical nurse at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital until her retirement in 2005.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her sister Mary, DeMartini Grogan.
She is survived by her husband, William; and her three children, Michael (Shannon), Arlington, Va.; Deborah, and her partner, Joseph Cerulli, Harding; and Paul, West Pittston. She is also survived by five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
She deeply loved her family, gardening, and taking care of others as a nurse for over 25 years. Her wicked sense of humor will be missed.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, West Pittston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 18, 2020