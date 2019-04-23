Phyllis A. Wolsieffer, 88, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Little Flower, Wilkes-Barre.
She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Anna Endler Curry and step-daughter of the late Robert Curry. Phyllis was a 1948 graduate of St. Nicholas High School. She was a member of St. Nicholas Church, Wilkes-Barre.
Phyllis was formerly employed by Penn Millers Insurance Company and by Attorney Stephen Fendler. She was also employed as a teacher's aide by the Wilkes-Barre Area School District at Kistler Elementary School.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward L. Wolsieffer; son, Neil Wolsieffer; and daughter-in-law, Betty Wolsieffer.
Surviving are her children, Dr. E. Glen Wolsieffer, Wilkes-Barre; and Lisa Myers and her husband, Richard, Muhlenberg Twp.; grandchildren, Bryn Healey, Mountain Top; and Danielle Mullery, Hanover Twp; great-grandchildren, Marley and Braeden Mullery; sister, Mary Stinson; and several nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. The Rev. Fidel Ticona, Parochial Vicar of St. Nicholas Church, officiated. Interment was in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Condolences may be sent by visiting Phyllis's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 23, 2019