McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
(570) 823-4567
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
Phyllis Ann Gilroy

Phyllis Ann Gilroy Obituary
Phyllis Ann Gilroy, 79, of Washington Square in Wilkes-Barre, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.

Born June 8, 1940, in Pembroke, N.C., she was a daughter of the late Alfred Barnes and Cammie Brooks Hanch.

On May 23, 1959, she married the love of her life, Joseph G. Gilroy. Together they raised their family in New Jersey.

Before retiring Phyllis was a buyer and salesperson for Raffie's Children's Store in Linden, N.J.

Phyllis lived her life full of love, kindness, and generosity.

She was preceded in death by her husband on Aug. 4, 2016.

Phyllis will be greatly missed by her children, Joanne and her husband, Erol Ata, and Joseph G. Gilroy Jr., of New Jersey; grandchildren, Angela, Nicholas and his wife, Jyllian, and Giovanni Marinelli, and Joseph, Amanda Rae and Haley Erin Gilroy; her grandpuppy, Sophie; other family and friends.

A celebration of Phyllis' life will be held Tuesday with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. and services at 3 p.m. at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre.

Memorial donations are preferred and may be made to .

Memories and condolences may be shared with Phyllis' family at www.celebrateherlife.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 24, 2019
