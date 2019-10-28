|
Phyllis C. Baranousky, 68, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
Born July 25, 1951, in Wilkes-Barre she was a daughter of the late Anthony C. and Betty Tippins Bauer.
Phyllis was a graduate of GAR Memorial High School and Empire Beauty School.
Before retiring Phyllis was employed by Nutrition Inc. at GAR Memorial High School. She previously served as manager at Cal Jones' Bar and worked at the Silver Queen in East End.
Phyllis played darts at Cal Jones' and McCarthy's. She was a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Yankees and enjoyed her many trips to Atlantic City casinos.
Her husband, Edward Baranousky; sisters, Rosemarie Kocher and Ruth Bauer; and a brother, Thomas Link, preceded her in death.
She will be greatly missed by her children, Mark and his wife, Taunya Baranousky, White Haven; Stacey and her husband, Charles Hrynkiw, Plains Twp.; and Krystle Baranousky, Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren, Taylor and Zachary Baranousky, and Michael and Sean Hrynkiw; a brother, Anthony Bauer; longtime companion, Don Mullen; nieces nephews, other family and friends.
A celebration of Phyllis' life will begin with a visitation at 11 a.m. Wednesday and concluding with a service at 2:30 p.m. at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre.
Memorial donations may be made to the .
Memories and condolences may be shared with Phyllis' family at www.celebrateherlife.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 28, 2019