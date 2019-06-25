Phyllis C. Sappe, 94, of Dallas, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Mercy Center, Dallas.



Born in Minetola, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Conie and Mary Asselta Gullo and was a graduate of Vineland High School, N.J. She was a member of Gate of Heaven Church.



Phyllis was employed as a secretary by the Dallas school district before her retirement. She was a member of The Dallas Women's Club and enjoyed playing in multiple bridge clubs.



Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Adolph Sappe, in 2008.



Surviving are her sons, Adolph Sappe and his wife, Cheryl, Shavertown; Alan Sappe and his wife, Beth, Mechanicsburg; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.



A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Mercy Center, Dallas. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.



Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the service Wednesday at Mercy Center.



Arrangements are under the direction of Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Deborah Heart and Lung Center, c/o 200 Trenton Road, Browns Mills, NJ 08015. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 25, 2019