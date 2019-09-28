Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
2940 Memorial Highway
Dallas, PA 18612
(570) 675-3255
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Culver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis J. Culver

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis J. Culver Obituary
Phyllis J. Culver, 88, of Dallas, passed away, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at Celtic Hospice, Wilkes-Barre. She was the daughter of the late Alfred and Beatrice Newberry Moore and was a graduate of Dallas High School.

She was a member of the former East Dallas United Methodist Church. For many years she had worked for the family-owned business Moore's Economy Store and for the Dallas School District. She very much enjoyed baking and cooking for her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip L. Culver in 1988; and by sister, Ruth Moore, and son-in-law, Gerald Cobleigh.

Surviving are her daughters, Bonnie L. Cobleigh, Dallas and Patti L. Sabecky and her husband, Thomas Sr., Dallas; brothers, Robert A. and Nesbitt Moore, Dallas; sister, Janet Decosta, Taunton, Mass; grandchildren, Greg Cobleigh, Christine Kaskiel and husband, James B., Gary Cobleigh, Thomas Sabecky, II and his wife, Teresa, and Kevin Sabecky; great-grandchildren, Tyler Cobleigh and Callie and Ella Kaskiel; and several nieces and nephews.

Phyllis' family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Genesis and Celtic Residential Hospice of Wilkes-Barre.

A funeral service will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now