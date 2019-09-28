|
|
Phyllis J. Culver, 88, of Dallas, passed away, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at Celtic Hospice, Wilkes-Barre. She was the daughter of the late Alfred and Beatrice Newberry Moore and was a graduate of Dallas High School.
She was a member of the former East Dallas United Methodist Church. For many years she had worked for the family-owned business Moore's Economy Store and for the Dallas School District. She very much enjoyed baking and cooking for her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip L. Culver in 1988; and by sister, Ruth Moore, and son-in-law, Gerald Cobleigh.
Surviving are her daughters, Bonnie L. Cobleigh, Dallas and Patti L. Sabecky and her husband, Thomas Sr., Dallas; brothers, Robert A. and Nesbitt Moore, Dallas; sister, Janet Decosta, Taunton, Mass; grandchildren, Greg Cobleigh, Christine Kaskiel and husband, James B., Gary Cobleigh, Thomas Sabecky, II and his wife, Teresa, and Kevin Sabecky; great-grandchildren, Tyler Cobleigh and Callie and Ella Kaskiel; and several nieces and nephews.
Phyllis' family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Genesis and Celtic Residential Hospice of Wilkes-Barre.
A funeral service will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of The Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 28, 2019