Phyllis Marie Miglionico-Gardner


1954 - 2020
Phyllis Marie Miglionico-Gardner Obituary

Phyllis Marie Miglionico-Gardner, 66, of Pittston Twp., passed away Saturday evening, July 18, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Born Jan. 10, 1954, in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Frank Miglionico and Grace DeNardo.

Phyllis was a graduate of Pittston Area High School and was a homemaker. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and aunt and will be truly missed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Marty Miglionico.

Surviving are her husband, Martin G. Gardner; sons, Martin A. Gardner and Jason Gardner; sister, Joan Naugle; brother, Alan Miglionico and his wife, Mary Beth; nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Due to the current pandemic, a memorial Mass will be held at a later date with interment in Pittston Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.

To leave a condolence, visit Phyllis' obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.


