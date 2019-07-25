Preston Attenello, 98, of Kingston, died peacefully Monday, July 22, 2019, at home.



Born in Passaic, N.J., he lived in Clifton, N.J., most of his life before moving to Kingston in 2014.



At the age of seven, he lost his mother and shortly afterward his father became blind. Preston and his three siblings were placed in two different orphanages. At the age of 14, Preston was released from the orphanage to join his older brother and his father at home. Conditions were poor with little food as this was during the Great Depression.



Preston worked many jobs as a teen, and at age 18, he joined the Civilian Conservation Corps, where he fought forest fires in Idaho.



At age 19, Preston joined the U.S. Navy, where he proudly served his country for six years. He was involved in seven historic battles during World War II, including the battles of Savo Island, Guadalcanal and Midway.



In 1944, he married the love of his life, Rose; they were married for 73 years before her passing in 2017. Always a hard worker, Preston worked for 24 years at Pantasote in Passaic, N.J., until he retired at age 65. Less than two years later, he obtained a full-time job at Paterson Court House until he retired at the age of 86.



Together, Preston and Rose raised a family, bought a home and took care of their elders. Their Madison Avenue home in Clifton was the meeting place for extended family almost every weekend. Sunday dinners, card playing and lots of laughter filled their home.



Preston and Rose set an example on the value of family and appreciating the gift of spending time together, despite Preston's rough beginnings in life, and living through the Great Depression and World War II, he remained one of the most happy, optimistic people you could ever know. He appreciated the simple pleasures in life. Of all his accomplishments, he was most proud of his family.



Preston was preceded in death by his wife, Rose; son, Robert; grandson, Colin MacLean; sister, Rosalie Labozetta; brothers, Joseph and Angelo; parents, Rose and Anthony Attenello.



Surviving are his beloved children: son, Richard Antenello, Yardley; daughter, Janet MacLean and her husband, Raymond, Kingston; daughter-in-law, Linda Attenello, Clifton, N.J.; sister-in-law, Ann Signorelli, Aiken, S.C.; cherished grandchildren, Gary Attenello and his wife, Heather, Ramsey, N.J.; Raymond "RJ" MacLean and his fiancé, Audrey, Kingston; Corissa Gidula and her husband, Chris, Suwanee, Ga.; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Makenzie and Kyle; and many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank April White and Jolene Meade, who were Preston's private caregivers. Your love and care is so appreciated.



The family also thanks Allred Hospice - particularly Ann Marie Danielle and Mehgan - for your loving care and support.



Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, N.J., www.shookfh.com.



A funeral Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Sacred Heart Church, Clifton, N.J. Interment will follow in East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Main Avenue, Clifton, N.J. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 25, 2019