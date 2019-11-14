|
|
R. Joseph Stapleton, 72, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully in the presence of his loving family Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.
Born Feb. 27, 1947, in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late Joseph R. and Mary (Jean) Conwell Stapleton.
Joe was a 1965 graduate of E.L. Meyers High School, where he was a founding member of the Tappa Kegga Day fraternity.
Joe retired in 2006 after working 40 years as an optical technician for Balester Optical and Luzerne Optical.
Joe loved fishing and flying. He was zealous in coaching and supporting the football programs of the Mini Mohawks and Meyers Mohawks for many years and was a devoted fan of the athletic programs of the University of Notre Dame. Joe was also very active in the former Parish of St. Therese prior to its merger.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his wife of 23 years, Virginia Ermish Stapleton; and his sister, Ann Beardsworth.
Joe will be greatly missed by his children, Cynthia and her husband, Michael Konnick, Camden, Del.; and Mark and his wife, Nikki Stapleton, Mountain Top; grandchildren, Morgan Konnick; Emilee and her husband, Cordell Haynes; and Zachary Konnick; great-grandson, Jakob Haynes; brother, Thomas and his wife, Jackie Stapleton, Bridgeville, Del.; sisters, Mary Alice and her husband, Brent Spiegel Camp Hill; and Ellen and her husband, Reggie Capitan, Dover, Del.; nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Joe's entire family is grateful to Dr. Patrick Kerrigan and his staff for their loving care and guidance.
A celebration of Joe's life will begin with visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, and with a gathering at 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. It is followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Church of St. Patrick.
Memorial donations are preferred and may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Joe's family at www.celebratehislife.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 14, 2019