Rachael Mae McCuen-Kosko, 29, a resident of Kingston, passed away early Tuesday morning, May 7, 2019, due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 81, Plains Twp.



Born Aug. 27, 1989, in Kingston, Rachael is the daughter of Stacy McCuen, Sugarloaf Twp.



A beautiful and selfless woman, Rachael was a loving wife and an adoring mother to her beautiful daughter, Marley. She absolutely loved animals, most especially her dogs, Bella and Layla, and her cat, Pluto.



Rachael left this world to begin her new journey. Although her time here was very short, her spirit will continue to live on in the hearts of her loved ones. A piece of Rachael will live on through her daughter, and she will never be forgotten because memories can never be lost.



Rachael was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Marguerite "Rita" Mae McCuen.



In addition to her mother, Rachael is survived by her husband, Justin Kosko; her daughter, Marley McCuen-Kosko, who will be three years old this June; her sister, Mackenzie McCuen-Puterbaugh; her maternal grandparents, Richard and Becky McCuen; her step-father, Wesley Puterbaugh; her mother-in-law, Anna DeFeo; her biological father, several half-sisters, a great-grandmother, and aunts and uncles.



The family has kindly requested that everyone respect their wish to lay Rachael to rest with a private family viewing and funeral service.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.



To send Rachael's family a message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website,



Memorial contributions may be made in Rachael's memory, to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

