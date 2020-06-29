Home

Williams-Hagen Funeral Home Inc.
114 West Main Street
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-3400
Rachael Pollard Obituary

Rachael Pollard, 78, of Plymouth passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at home. She was a loving friend, daughter and mother.

She was born July 26, 1941, in Plymouth and was the daughter of the late Gladys Bush Mahon and George Mahon.

Rachael was a 1959 graduate of Plymouth High School and played the mellophone in the marching band.

She was an active member of the Order of Rainbow for Girls and was elevated to the office of Worthy Advisor.

She and her classmates have stayed in touch all these years and have met monthly for lunch for many of those years.

She also graduated from Business College.

She was formerly employed for many years by BlueCross and Blue Shield and later worked for Genpact.

She was an active member of Plymouth Christian Church, The Order of Eastern Star, and the Kingston Senior Center.

She had a talent and passion for baking and taking care of others.

She is survived by her daughter, Jean Ann Pollard Rhodes and son-in-law, Chris Rhodes, Streetsboro, Ohio.

Visitation will be held at 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday with the celebration of her life beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The visitation and celebration of her life will be held from Williams-Hagen Funeral Home, 114 W. Main St., Plymouth.

Rachael has a special surprise for everyone and especially, "The Pizza Girls!"

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the donor's choice of charity in Rachael Pollard's name.

Published in Citizens' Voice on June 29, 2020
