Rachel Lee Wilson, 40, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Noxen, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Rachel was born in Wilkes-Barre on June 11, 1979, to her parents, Alexander Wilson Sr. and Sharon Brody Wilson of Noxen.
Rachel was preceded in death by sisters, Jeanne Ciotti, Paulette Palmer; maternal grandparents, Michael and Patricia Brody; and paternal grandparents, Allen (Torchy) and Marion Wilson.
In addition to her parents, she will be sadly missed by her sisters, Jaime and her husband, Bernard; Lisa Boice; along with her brothers, Richard Michael Boice, Alexander Wilson Jr. Gregg Wilson, Jim Weaver; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Rachel was a worldwide traveler, visiting destinations throughout Europe, Brazil and Central America.
Her passion for animals preceded her. A true animal lover who would be the first to admit she preferred animals over humans.
She will forever be remembered for her humor, witty comebacks, playful sarcasm and was never one to hide her feelings and would always tell you like it was.
Rachel graduated from Lake-Lehman High School in 1997. She held a Bachelor of Science in psychology/neuroscience from King's College, as well as a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. She accomplished multiple certifications including certification from WVHCS School of Nuclear Medicine Technology, as well as diagnostic medicine sonography/sonographer, ultrasound technician, diagnostic cardiac sonography from Washburn University.
She spent the majority of her professional career working as a nuclear technologist, but most recently worked as a project manager in the greater Pittsburgh area.
Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.
There will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Blue Chip Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612.
Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 9, 2019