Edwards & Russin Funeral and Cremation Services Inc.
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 1, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Ignatius Cemetery
Ralph Amos Jr. Obituary

Ralph Amos Jr., 70, of Edwardsville, passed away Thursday, June 26, 2020, in Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.

He was born July 19, 1949, in Kingston, the son of the late Ralph and Elizabeth Grady Amos. Ralph attended Edwardsville schools and was employed by Interstate Windows prior to his retirement due to health reasons. He was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Church Kingston.

He was preceded in dead by his wife, Dorothy Benotsky Amos; son, Jason Amos; sisters, Diane Amos, and Betty Heinz.

Surviving are sons, Ralph III "Sonny" and wife, Bonnie, Exeter; Brian, Kingston; Tony and wife Amanda, Kingston, daughters, Bonnie Watkins Shavertown; Jennifer and Lori Edwardsville, brothers, John, Swoyersville; Jimmy; Swoyersville; Leo, Kingston; sisters, Debbie Amos, Swoyersville; Pat Backom Swoyersville; several grandkids, great-grandkids, nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday from Edwards & Russin Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 717 Main St., Edwardsville, with a grave side service at 10:30 a.m. in St. Ignatius Cemetery.

Interment will be at St. Ignatius Church Cemetery, Pringle.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

www.russincares.com.

Published in Citizens' Voice on June 28, 2020
