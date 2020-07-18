Home

Snowdon Funeral Home
140 N Main St
Shavertown, PA 18708
(570) 675-3333
Ralph Arnold Yeust, 90, of Franklin Twp., passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, after a brief illness.

Ralph was born in Kingston, the son of the late Arnold and Jennie (Lamoreaux) Yeust. He resided in Dallas and Shavertown before moving to Franklin Twp.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also loved his horses and dogs.

He was a veteran of the Marine Corps.

Ralph was a member of the Shavertown United Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Anna; and siblings, Donald Yeust, Dwayne Yeust, Ruth Sommers and Carol Jean Yeust.

Surviving are his children, Joy Ann Yeust, Rickard Yeust and wife, Lois; Steve Yeust, Clayton Yeust and wife, Sheryl; and Shane Yeust and wife, Milissa; grandchildren, Sarah, Dalton, and Briar Yeust; brother, Marvin Yeust; and sister, Shirley Jane Edwards.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of family.

Donations may be made to ALA for Veterans.org or to Franklin Fire Company, 329 Orange Road, Dallas, PA 18612.

Arrangements are by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., Shavertown.


