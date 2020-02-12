Home

Ralph Barber, 65, husband of Liz Barber, West Pittston, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at home after a courageous battle with cancer.

Ralph was employed as an electrical, mechanical technician prior to his retirement. Ralph was an accomplished musician with the New York Times Band for 33 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Barber and Ann Marie Gardner Barber.

In addition to his wife, Ralph is survived by his brother, Thomas Barber; nephew, Christopher Barber; sister, Ann Marie Bennie and husband, Thomas; stepdaughters, Kristell Janusz and husband, Chris; April Gervasi and husband, Frankie; grandchildren, Aubrey Janusz; Lucas; and Mae Gervasi.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at noon Saturday in First Baptist Church, 2 Water St., Pittston.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church or .
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 12, 2020
