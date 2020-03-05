Home

Ralph Boguszewski Obituary
Ralph Boguszewski of Hanover Twp. passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born Dec. 31, 1928, in Hanover Green, he was the son of the late Adolph and Leona Boguszewski.

Ralph was a graduate of Hanover High School and received his bachelor's degree from Ithica College. He was employed as a music teacher in Fort Lee, N.J., until retiring.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald; brother-in-law, Joseph Sheard; and sister-in-laws, Rita and Helen Boguszewski.

Surviving are his brother, Robert Boguszewski; sister, Phyllis Sheard; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private services at the request of family will be held Friday at Charles V. Sherbin Funeral Home, Hanover Twp., with interment in Hanover Green Cemetery.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 5, 2020
