Ralph C. Aufiero Sr., 72, of Shickshinny, died Monday morning, April 13, 2020, at home.
Born Nov. 10, 1947, in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late Ralph John Aufiero and Leah Rodda Russell.
He graduated from Northwest Area High School in 1966 and served in the National Guard at the 109th Field Artillery. He was a member of Sylvania Lodge No. 354 F&AM. He was a life member of the Polish Falcons Club, Mocanaqua, and a life member of Mocanaqua Sporting Club. At one time, he was a Northwest Jets mini football coach and a Twin Cities baseball coach. He served on the Northwest Area School Board for four years. He retired from the PP&L Power Plant after 29½ years. He co-owned Five Mountain Graphics with his wife from 1985 to 2010.
He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and cheering them on in every activity they were in. He enjoyed family times and dinner on Sundays.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Melvin Rodda; and two stepfathers, Clarence Hartman and Hap Russell.
Surviving are his wife of 53½ years, the former Edith Rowles, whom he married on Oct. 28, 1967; a son, Ralph C. Aufiero Jr. and his companion, Stacie Lee, Wapwallopen; a daughter, April Evans and her husband, Nathaniel, Wilkes-Barre; three grandchildren, Derrek Aufiero and his fiancée Tacarra; Jonathon Evans; and Anthony Evans; two sisters; several nieces, nephew and cousins; a godson, Jefferey Hartley; a goddaughter, Virginia Welsh; and his best friend, his dog, Curtis.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family due to the coronavirus, with a public memorial service to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601,www.lung.org, or the , 613 Baltimore Drive, Suite 3, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, , or the , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517, .
Arrangements are under the direction of Mayo Funeral Home Inc., Shickshinny.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 14, 2020