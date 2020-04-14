Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mayo Funeral Home - Shickshinny
77 North Main Street
Shickshinny, PA 18655
570-542-4214
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Aufiero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph C. Aufiero Sr.


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph C. Aufiero Sr. Obituary
Ralph C. Aufiero Sr., 72, of Shickshinny, died Monday morning, April 13, 2020, at home.

Born Nov. 10, 1947, in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late Ralph John Aufiero and Leah Rodda Russell.

He graduated from Northwest Area High School in 1966 and served in the National Guard at the 109th Field Artillery. He was a member of Sylvania Lodge No. 354 F&AM. He was a life member of the Polish Falcons Club, Mocanaqua, and a life member of Mocanaqua Sporting Club. At one time, he was a Northwest Jets mini football coach and a Twin Cities baseball coach. He served on the Northwest Area School Board for four years. He retired from the PP&L Power Plant after 29½ years. He co-owned Five Mountain Graphics with his wife from 1985 to 2010.

He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and cheering them on in every activity they were in. He enjoyed family times and dinner on Sundays.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Melvin Rodda; and two stepfathers, Clarence Hartman and Hap Russell.

Surviving are his wife of 53½ years, the former Edith Rowles, whom he married on Oct. 28, 1967; a son, Ralph C. Aufiero Jr. and his companion, Stacie Lee, Wapwallopen; a daughter, April Evans and her husband, Nathaniel, Wilkes-Barre; three grandchildren, Derrek Aufiero and his fiancée Tacarra; Jonathon Evans; and Anthony Evans; two sisters; several nieces, nephew and cousins; a godson, Jefferey Hartley; a goddaughter, Virginia Welsh; and his best friend, his dog, Curtis.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family due to the coronavirus, with a public memorial service to be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601,www.lung.org, or the , 613 Baltimore Drive, Suite 3, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, , or the , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517, .

Arrangements are under the direction of Mayo Funeral Home Inc., Shickshinny.

For information or to send condolences, please visit www.mayofh.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -