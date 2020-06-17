|
|
Ralph J. Evans, 73, of Hanover Twp., passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Paul J. and Antoinette M. DeFalco Evans. Ralph was a 1965 graduate of Hanover Twp. High School.
He proudly served as a U.S. Air Force veteran during the Vietnam War. Ralph later served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and with the 109th Field Artillery National Guard for many years.
Ralph was employed as a corrections officer at the State Correctional Institute, Dallas.
He was a devoted member of St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church, Ashley, and its Holy Name Society. Ralph was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and Wilkes-Barre Twp. American Legion Post 815.
Ralph is survived by his wife of 49 years, Barbara Heck Evans; and by his daughters, Heather Roche and her husband, Jeffrey, Dupont; and Hollie Evans and her fiancé, Adam Mihalchik, Hanover Twp.; his precious granddaughter, Olivia Mihalchik; sisters, Peggy Maciun and her husband, Thomas; Ashley and Kimberly Grundowski, Dallas; nieces and nephews, Michelle Reilly and her husband, Michael; Megan Balara and her husband, Brian; Melissa Liebner and her husband, Josh; Paul Grundowski and his wife, Vanessa; and Scott Grundowski and his wife, Bailey.
Funeral services will be held at 9:15 a.m. Friday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. in St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church, 33 Manhattan St., Ashley. The Rev. Vincent Dang will officiate.
Interment with Military Honors will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Those attending the visitation at the funeral home and the mass at the church are required to wear a mask and abide by the state social distancing requirements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Dedicated Fund, 33 Manhattan St., Ashley, PA 18706; or to the Sean P. Kane Memorial Fund, c/o the Luzerne Foundation, 34 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Condolences may be sent by visiting Ralph's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 17, 2020