Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
Ralph M. Burton Obituary
Ralph M. Burton, 58, of Wilkes-Barre Twp. and formerly of Plains Twp., passed away Sunday morning, Aug. 25, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in the Hudson section of Plains Twp., he was the son of Florence Walkowiak Burton, of Plains Twp., and the late Ralph G. Burton.

Ralph was a graduate of Bishop Hoban High School, Class of 1979, and the Wilkes-Barre Vo-Tech Automotive School. He was employed for Jack Williams Tire Co. by over 30 years as a mechanic, serving many residents of the Wyoming Valley.

Ralph was very involved with the Son of the American Legion and was past commander of the SAL Joseph E. Conlon Post 558, Plains Twp.; past commander of the SAL Post 815, Wilkes-Barre Twp.; District 12 sergeant-at-arms SAL; Georgetown Conservation Club, serving as secretary; hunters educator teacher; Pennsylvania Game Commission educator; and was a member of the National Wild Turkey Federation and the National Rifle Association. Ralph was an avid hunter and fisherman, a member of the "Bunk" hunting cabin in Meshoppen and a member of the Italian Club and the Polish American Veterans, both of Plains Twp.

In addition to his father, Ralph, he was preceded in death by his sister, Susan Fanelli.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, Florence, are Ralph's wife of 38 years, the former Linda Howell, Wilkes-Barre Twp.; daughter, Tania Artmont and husband, Anthony, Wilkes-Barre Twp.; grandson, Dominic; and several nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday from Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.

Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to by visiting www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

For information or to leave Ralph's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfunralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 27, 2019
