Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Downend
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Michael Downend


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph Michael Downend Obituary

Ralph Michael Downend passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at 84, in Alexandria, Va.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on Feb. 13, 1936, he graduated from St. Mary's High School and proudly served in the Marine Corps. His love of literature and film led to published writings and a small role in an 80s movie, "Robot Holocaust." Forever a boy at heart, we believe he left this Earth in a full sprint to catch his younger brother, Nelson, to enjoy a carefree, curious exploration of the eternal hereafter.

In his last years, he was lovingly cared for by his devoted partner, Alexandra Wasserman.

He leaves behind six children, John Downend and wife, Cindy, Massachusetts; Mark Downend, Florida; Patrick Downend, Connecticut; Kenwyn Loefflad, Connecticut; Aaron Downend and wife, Amy Price, Connecticut; Amanda Downend Modrovsky and husband, Tony, Pennsylvania; their mother, Helen Manning; and 11 beautiful grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

In lieu of flowers, and if so inclined, donations can be made to Alcoholics Anonymous here: https://contribution.aa.org/sca-dev-2020-1/checkout.ssp?is=checkout&lang=en_US&#login-register.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -