Ralph V. Minella

Ralph V. Minella Obituary
Ralph V. Minella passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Wilmington, Del., after a brief illness.

Born in Old Forge, he was the son of the late Salvatore "Sandy" and Alice (Viglotti) Minella.

Ralph was a longtime resident of Pittston. He and his wife, Betty, owned and operated Pittston Florist for 61 years. Their creative floral arrangements have brightened up many occasions for generations. He always had a smile on his face and his personality reflected on his work. His greatest joy was his family and creating a home that was always welcoming, full of love, excellent wisdom and advice. He will be missed by all that knew him.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife for 65 years, Elizabeth "Betty" (Mauriello) Minella.

Surviving are children, Ralph J. Minella and his wife, Sandy; Charles E. Minella and his wife, Tia; Elizabeth Jane London and her husband, Charles; granddaughter, Sarah Minella; grandson, Charles Minella Jr.; and brother, James Minella and his wife, Ann.

All services were private.

To express your condolences please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 29, 2020
