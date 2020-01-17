Home

Ralph W. Delaney Jr.

Ralph W. Delaney Jr. Obituary
Ralph W. Delaney Jr., 72, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Residential Hospice, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on June 12, 1947, he was a son of the late Ralph W. Sr. and Hazel Lange Delaney.

Ralph served in the 109th National Guard for six years and was a truck driver who specialized in hauling oversized loads.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gail Hungartner Delaney, who passed away on Feb. 12, 2016.

Left to cherish his memory are son, Arthur Delaney, Edwardsville; daughter, Kaaren Delaney Petriga, Larksville; three grandchildren; brother, Lawrence Paul Delaney, Wyoming; sister and caregiver, Karen Komorek, Wilkes-Barre; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday at Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, with the Rev. Carol Coleman officiating. Friends may call from 5 p.m. until time of the service. Interment will be private in Oaklawn Cemetery.

Condolences at KniffenFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 17, 2020
