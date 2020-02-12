|
Ralph W. Isely, a retired sheet metal worker and longtime member and officer of Masonic Lodge 61, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Allied Services Center City Skilled Nursing (formerly St. Luke's Villa) in Wilkes-Barre. He was 94.
Born Oct. 15, 1925, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Leon and Esther Isely. In 1943, Ralph graduated from E.L. Meyers High School. There, he met Claire Zimmerman, who would later become his wife of 68 years until her death in 2015.
Following graduation from Meyers, Ralph joined the U.S. Navy and received an honorable discharge in 1946 as a 3rd class photographer's mate. After his service in World War II, Ralph began working as a photographer at Cosgrove Studio in Hazleton and Lyon's Studio in Wilkes-Barre.
In 1950, Ralph began his apprenticeship as a sheet metal worker at A.M. Zimmerman Sheet Metal Co., Wilkes-Barre. At Zimmerman's, Ralph worked on many of the iconic building projects throughout Northeast Pennsylvania, retiring in December 1988.
Following retirement, Ralph - a life city resident - greatly enjoyed reading, baking, camping and tinkering with various projects. When Ralph wasn't busy giving away his famous chocolate chip cookies, he was helping friends and family. His knowledge, skills and devotion to his community will be missed by all who new him.
Ralph was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Wilkes-Barre, where he served on the church council and the finance and property committees. In 1953, he became a member of Free & Accepted Masons Lodge 61 in Wilkes-Barre, serving 16 years as secretary and twice (in 1959 and 2009) as past master of the lodge. He was also a member of Circle Eighters square dancing group and the 52 Acres Campers Association.
In addition to his wife and parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles Isely and his wife, Judy; Albert Isely; and James Isely; and sisters, Carol Roushey and her husband, Peter; and Marilyn Everett and her husband, Ken.
He is survived by his daughter, Sally Ritchie and her husband, Christopher, Wilkes-Barre; son, Jason Isely and his wife, Jolyn, Plains Twp.; grandchildren, Eric and Ingrid Ritchie; and Matthew and Jason Isely; sister-in-law, Peggy Isely, Connecticut; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ralph's family would especially like to thank the staff at Allied Services for their kindness and care.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 22, at Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service Corp., 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre, followed by a celebration of life service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Hanover.
Instead of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 12, 2020