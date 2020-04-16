Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
Resources
More Obituaries for Ramon Morel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ramon Antonio Morel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ramon Antonio Morel Obituary
Ramon Antonio Morel, 89, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home.

Ramon was born in the Dominican Republic, a son of the late Ramon and Aurora Florencio Morel.

Ramon was a member of St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church, Wilkes-Barre.

Preceding him in death was his wife of 64 years, Virgilia Morel, on Aug. 14, 2019.

Surviving are his children, Sylvia Morel, Wilkes-Barre; Ramon Morel, Wilkes-Barre; Aura Morel, Wilkes-Barre; Anna Nun`ez, Florida; Domingo Morel, Wilkes-Barre; Candida Morel, Wilkes-Barre; Francisco Morel, Wilkes-Barre; 18 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; brother, Miguel Morel; sisters, Juana Maria and Miguelina Maria; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private for the immediate family. There will be no calling hours.

Interment will be in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Shavertown.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

Condolences can be sent by visiting Ramon's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ramon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -