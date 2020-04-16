|
Ramon Antonio Morel, 89, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home.
Ramon was born in the Dominican Republic, a son of the late Ramon and Aurora Florencio Morel.
Ramon was a member of St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church, Wilkes-Barre.
Preceding him in death was his wife of 64 years, Virgilia Morel, on Aug. 14, 2019.
Surviving are his children, Sylvia Morel, Wilkes-Barre; Ramon Morel, Wilkes-Barre; Aura Morel, Wilkes-Barre; Anna Nun`ez, Florida; Domingo Morel, Wilkes-Barre; Candida Morel, Wilkes-Barre; Francisco Morel, Wilkes-Barre; 18 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; brother, Miguel Morel; sisters, Juana Maria and Miguelina Maria; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private for the immediate family. There will be no calling hours.
Interment will be in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Shavertown.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
Condolences can be sent by visiting Ramon's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 16, 2020