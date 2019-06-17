Ray Holmes, 70, of Wilkes-Barre, died Thursday, June 13, 2019, after a long battle with colon cancer.



Born Sept. 9,1948, in Columbia, Miss., he was the son of the late Mary Bullock.



Ray was a graduate of Jefferson High School, Class of '68, Columbia, Miss., and Jackson State, Class of '72, Jackson, Miss. Prior to retirement, Ray worked for UGI as a heavy equipment operator for 30 years.



Ray enjoyed watching sports, especially the New York Jets, Westerns, ESPN and music. He could cite just about every Superbowl played and it's winners. Ray loved taking care of his family, cooking his famous gumbo and giving history lessons.



Ray was preceded in death by mother, Mary Bullock; grandparents, Edgie and Ivory Alderman, Mississippi; uncle, Laverne Mark, Mississippi; and brother-in-law, Curtis Branch.



He will be greatly missed by his wife of 46 years, Louise Holmes; daughter, Felicia Holmes; son, Ray Holmes Jr.; stepdaughters, Diane Harris and Sherry Ann Freeman; grandchildren, Joshua Goodwin, Aahliya, Ronnie, Shaquana, Javoris, Santoria, Dominique, Tannesha, Dasia, Daquesha, Deonate, and Jabar; brother, Kenneth Mark; sister, Carolyn Branch; niece, Gabrielle Branch; nephew Duval Branch; niece, Deandra Mark; nephew, Brandon Krout; nephew, Ondrell Reddittand; a host of great-grandchildren; and other family and friends.



Ray's entire family is grateful for the care provided by healthcare professionals, friends and family during these tough times.



A celebration of Ray's life will begin with visitation at 3 p.m. Wednesday followed by a funeral service from 4 to 6 p.m. at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre. His burial in Maple Hill Cemetery will be private.



Memorial donations are preferred and may be made at McLaughlin's.



Memories and condolences may be shared with Ray's family at www.celebratehislife.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 17, 2019