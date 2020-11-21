Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Reichel Funeral Service
220 WASHINGTON PARK
Nazareth, PA 18064 2634
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joseph Reichel Funeral Service
220 WASHINGTON PARK
Nazareth, PA 18064 2634
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rayann Rohrer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rayann Shrader Rohrer


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rayann Shrader Rohrer Obituary

Rayann Shrader Rohrer, 66, of Nazareth and formerly of Mountain Top, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.

Born on July 18, 1954, in Mountain Top, Rayann was the daughter of the late Raymond T. Shrader and the late Harriet Zearfoss Shrader. She graduated from Crestwood High School in 1972.

Rayann was a graduate of Lock Haven University and the University of Pennsylvania. She was employed as a social worker for several organizations before retiring in 2019.

Rayann was preceded in death by her husband, Michael L. Rohrer.

She is deeply missed by children, Keith M. Rohrer and his wife, Carrie, Walnutport; and Kimberly M. Rohrer, Nazareth; granddaughter, Madison Rohrer; sister, Harriet Kulicki and her husband, Dr. John M. Kulicki, Mount Joy.

Family and friends may visit from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., 220 Washington Park, Nazareth. Burial is private. Social distancing will be practiced; face masks are required. A maximum of 10 visitors will be allowed in the funeral home to pay respects at one time; rotations will be in place to accept all visitors.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rayann's memory to the . Condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rayann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph Reichel Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -