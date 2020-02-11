|
|
Raymond A. Anselmi III, 46, of Hanover Twp., passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Raymond and Jacqueline Ludwig Anselmi.
In addition to his parents, Raymond is survived by his loving wife, Paulette DeMorat Anselmi; son, Jon Raymond; brother, Antonio and wife, Jamie; Florida; and sister, Desirae J. Anselmi, Exeter.
Raymond was a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School and was employed by XPO Logistics, Pittston.
He really enjoyed physical fitness, especially riding his bicycle and always enjoyed reading and learning. He will be truly missed by everyone that knew him.
Funeral services have been entrusted to Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter, and will be held at the convenience of the family.
Inurement will take place at Mt. Olivet Columbarium, Wyoming.
To send the family an expression of sympathy or a condolence, please visit www.Gubbiottifh.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 11, 2020