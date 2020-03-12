Home

Parthemore Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
1303 Bridge St
New Cumberland, PA 17070
(717) 774-7721
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Parthemore Funeral Home
1303 Bridge St
New Cumberland, PA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Parthemore Funeral Home
1303 Bridge St
New Cumberland, PA
Raymond A. Gavlick Obituary
Raymond A. Gavlick, master sergeant, U.S. Army, retired, 88, of Wormleysburg, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital.

A veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars, serving 27 years in the United States Army. He was a Green Beret in the 5th Special Forces Group, one of the most decorated groups in the U.S. armed forces. He was also a parachute rigger and paratrooper. After retirement, he worked at The Susquehanna Club, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Susquehanna. He was a 1949 graduate of Swoyersville High School where he lettered in both basketball and baseball. He was an avid marathon runner, including the Boston Marathon and member of Harrisburg Road Runners Club.

He was born Sept. 1, 1931, in Swoyersville, to the late Joseph F. and Lottie Yablonski Gavlick.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Joseph; grandson, Jacob; and granddaughter, Danyell.

He was the beloved husband of Vilma Graciella (D'Croz Trevia) Gavlick; four children, Michael of Nashville, Tenn.; Katherine Craddock (Edward Hayes), Exeter; Ray, Camp Hill; and Daryle (Melissa), Camp Hill; brother, Richard (Joyce), Swoyersville; six grandchildren, Michael, Mackenzie, Lindsay, Madeline, Mason, and Conner; great-grandson, Chance.

Viewing will be from 10 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Parthemore Funeral Home, New Cumberland.

Burial with military honors will follow in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

For information or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.parthemore.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 12, 2020
