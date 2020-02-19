|
Raymond A. Keiper, 73, a life resident of Noxen, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, following a lengthy illness.
He was born Sept. 24, 1946, and was the son of the late Clayton, Sr. and Elsie Blizzard Keiper.
Raymond ran the Noxen Inn for over 50 years and he gave generously to many local organizations. His love of fishing will always be remembered by his family and friends. Raymond loved spending time at the cabin at Saxes Pond. He also loved and deeply missed his dog, Molly, when she passed away.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Paul (Dick); Clayton Jr.; and William Keiper.
Raymond is survived by his brother, Robert, Melbourne, Fla.; sister, Dorothy, Montrose; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Chasity Mackert for all the love and care she gave him. He also loved her three children like family and thought of Chas as a daughter.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with the Rev. Ben Hubbell, pastor of Noxen Bible Baptist Church.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank his many friends for helping whenever Ray called. They would also like to thank all the nurses of Allied Hospice for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ray's memory to the Noxen Ambulance Association, 142 Elizabeth Street, Noxen, PA 18636, as they were always kind and loving to Ray whenever he called 911.
Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 19, 2020