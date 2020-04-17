Home

Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc.
255 McAlpine St.
Duryea, PA 18642
570-457-4387
Raymond D. Jopling

Raymond D. Jopling, 77, of Dupont, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

He was born in Avoca on Feb. 22, 1943, and was the son of the late Charles and Stella Collins Jopling.

Ray was a member of Holy Mother Of Sorrows Polish National Catholic Church, Dupont. He attended Avoca High School. Ray was employed by Kerr-McGee Inc., Avoca, until the time of its closing and retired from Diamond Manufacturing Co., West Wyoming. After retirement, he ran a successful self-employed grass cutting business.

Quite simply, most would agree that Ray was one of the nicest souls on the planet. He was happy, humble and one of the hardest working men in our area. He was very dedicated to his work and to all of his commitments as a handyman. His willingness to help others was one of the hallmarks of his life. Ray often spoke about his father, whom he referred to as "Big Jop." Big Jop instilled a strong work ethic in Ray that was recognized and felt by everyone who knew him. Ray will be missed by everyone who had the blessing of knowing him and most profoundly missed by his wife, children and grandchildren who loved him so much. 

In addition to his parents, his was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters.

Ray is survived by his wife of 53 years, Joyce Lacomis Jopling; his sons, Raymond and his fiancée, Raynee Roxby, Jenkins Twp.; and Thomas and his wife, Carly, Florida. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Brandon, Aidan, Leia and Kaitlyn Jopling; and many nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held Saturday at Kiesinger Funeral Services outdoor garden area, 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with the Rev. Zbigniew Dawid, of Holy Mother Of Sorrows Polish National Catholic Church, Dupont, officiating.

Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 17, 2020
