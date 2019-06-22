|
Raymond D. Osowski Sr., of Wilkes-Barre Twp., passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born Jan. 20, 1954, in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late Raymond T. and Mary Chimko Osowski.
Raymond was a 1971 graduate of Crestwood High School, Mountain Top.
He was employed at Southern Union and Pennsylvania Gas and Water Company for 33 years, and at Cornell Iron Works for 10 years.
Raymond loved trout fishing, enjoyed NASCAR and was an avid Oakland Raiders football fan.
Surviving are his wife, the former Deborah Pearce, with whom he was married 36 years; son, Raymond D. Osowski Jr. and his wife, Michelle, of Mountain Top; daughter, Samantha Osowski and her fiancé, Rasheed Williams, of Laflin; and his companion, King.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. John S. Terry will be officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. on Sunday.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 22, 2019