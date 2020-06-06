Home

GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
(570) 654-7831
Raymond Dziewit
Raymond Dziewit


1981 - 2020
Raymond Dziewit Obituary
Raymond Dziewit, 39, of West Wyoming, entered eternal peace Friday, May 29, 2020.

Born April 2, 1981, in Kingston, he was the son of Raymond Dziewit and the late Rose Marie Abent Dzieiwit.

Surviving are his father, Raymond Dzieiwit; and aunt, Phyllis Nawrocki, who was like a second mother to Ray over the years; along with stepbrothers, Dave and Mark Callahan. Also surviving are numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

In addition to his mother, Ray was preceded in death by his infant son, Ray Jr.; maternal grandparents, Frank and Jean Abent; and paternal grandparents, Edward and Marion Dziewit.

Funeral services have been entrusted to Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, all services will be private and held at the family's convenience.

Ray will be laid to rest in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Duryea.

For further information or to express your condolences to Ray's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 6, 2020
