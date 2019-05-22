Raymond E. Ritter

Guest Book
  • "Betty Lou,Gary,and Wendy and Families. I'm so sorry for..."
    - Linda Crouthamel
  • "Betty Lou, Gary, and Wendy, We will always remember Ray..."
    - Charlene & David Fenstermacher
  • "Sorry to hear about Ray.He will be missed by many..Looking..."
    - Bob Ebert
  • "Betty Lou , Wendy and family, I am so sorry for your loss...."
    - Nancy Kemmerer
  • "So sorry for your loss."
    - Nancy Scott
Service Information
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA
18704
(570)-288-9341
Calling hours
Thursday, May 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Trinity United Church of Christ
1990 Route 212
Pleasant Valley, PA
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
7:45 PM
Trinity United Church of Christ
1990 Route 212
Pleasant Valley, PA
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, May 23, 2019
8:00 PM
Trinity United Church of Christ
1990 Route 212
Pleasant Valley, PA
View Map
Interment
Friday, May 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Springtown Cemetery
Springtown, PA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Raymond E. Ritter, 80, of Springtown, died Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.

Surviving are his wife, Betty Lou; daughter, Wendy Harrison and her husband, Michael, Forty Fort; brother, Gary and his wife, Gina, Quakertown; brother; sisters; grandchildren, Shawn and his wife, Heather; Daniel and Colin Harrison; Angela Moffet and her husband, Drew; Ashley Jefferson and her husband, Johnny; and Amanda and Adam Ritter; and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m. Thursday in Trinity United Church of Christ, 1990 state Route 212, Pleasant Valley.

Friends may call from 6 a.m. until the service Thursday in the church.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

To send a condolence, visit www.hughbhughes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.