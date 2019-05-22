Raymond E. Ritter, 80, of Springtown, died Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.
Surviving are his wife, Betty Lou; daughter, Wendy Harrison and her husband, Michael, Forty Fort; brother, Gary and his wife, Gina, Quakertown; brother; sisters; grandchildren, Shawn and his wife, Heather; Daniel and Colin Harrison; Angela Moffet and her husband, Drew; Ashley Jefferson and her husband, Johnny; and Amanda and Adam Ritter; and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m. Thursday in Trinity United Church of Christ, 1990 state Route 212, Pleasant Valley.
Friends may call from 6 a.m. until the service Thursday in the church.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.
To send a condolence, visit www.hughbhughes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 22, 2019