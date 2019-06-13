Raymond F. "Chick" McAndrew, 88, of Avoca, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Wesley Village Nursing and Rehab Center, Pittston.



He was born in Avoca on May 18, 1931, and was the son of the late James and Mildred Shemanski McAndrew.



Ray was a member of Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, Avoca. He was a graduate of Avoca High School. Chick worked as a machinist for Maxim Machine Shop, Old Forge, and retired from Midway Tool and Dye, Jenkins Twp.



Service to his community, and devotion to family and friends were the hallmarks of Chick McAndrew's life - hallmarks that make for a life well-lived.



His love for his community fueled Chick's role as one of the founding members of the infamous Avoca Jolly Boys and he remained loyal and involved in this organization for many years. He was a school board member of Avoca High School, Northeast High School and Pittston Area School board and served as president of the Pittston Area School Board in 1970. Chick enjoyed serving as the manager of the Avoca West Side Club for over 20 years



In his younger years, Chick was a gifted athlete. His athletic abilities granted him the honor of two major league try-outs - one with the Philadelphia Phillies and a second with the Cleveland Indians.



His home was affectionately known as "the place to be." Together with his wife, he hosted many poolside parties for family and friends. During his retirement years, he enjoyed sitting on his car porch greeting passers-by and striking up conversations. Blessed with beautiful children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Chick was one of few remaining members of a generation for whom neighborly, small town kindness contributed to a thriving community and for whom family was one's heart. He will be sorely missed but leaves a legacy that should inspire us all to service, social connection and devotion to family.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, James and Albert McAndrew.



Ray is survived by his wife of 69 years, the former Joan Clifford McAndrew; his children, Patrick and wife, Teresa, Avoca; Eileen and husband, Raymond Krzak, Avoca; Ann and husband, David Culp, Jenkins Twp.; Thomas and wife, Jackie, Avoca; Robert and wife, Colleen, Scranton; Kevin and wife, Lori, Avoca; and Kay and husband, Stephen Shamnoski, Avoca. He is also survived by his sister, Shirley Berlew, Avoca; his brother, Francis "Butch" McAndrew, Avoca; 19 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Raymond family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Wesley Village Nursing and Rehab center for their excellent care and compassion.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Queen of the Apostles Parish, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, PA 18641; the Care and Concern Clinic, 37 William St., Pittston PA 18640; or St. Jude's Children Hospital, PO Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held noon Saturday in Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, with the Rev. Phillip Sladicka officiating. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday in the church.



There will be no procession from the funeral home to the church on Saturday; family and friends are asked to go directly to the church for the Mass. Interment services will be private.



Arrangements are by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.



Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary