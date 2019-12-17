|
Raymond J. Feist Jr., 70, of Nanticoke, formerly of the City View Terrace section of Hanover Twp., passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Wilkes-Barre on June 26, 1949, he was the son of the late Raymond J. Sr. and Agnes Domanski Feist.
He was a graduate of Hanover Memorial High School, Class of 1967. He was a United States Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, serving from 1969 to 1970 and attaining the rank of EOCN.
Ray was employed, as a truck driver, by several local companies, until his retirement. He was a member of the Teamsters Local 401, Wilkes-Barre. Ray was an avid sportsman who loved to hunt and fish. He was also an avid sports fan of both the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Yankees.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Lois Glycenfer; and nephews, John Mikolaitis and Kristopher Feist.
Surviving are his loving wife of 48 years, the former Lois Jarzenbovicz Feist; daughter, Jennifer Johns and her husband, Michael; son, Raymond J. Feist III and his companion, Liz Kelso; granddog, Stella Rae; grandcat, Grover, sister, Antoinette Mikolaitis and her husband, Jack; brother, Ronald Feist and his wife, Kathy; sister-in-law, Marie Wellons and her husband, James; brother-in-law, Robert Glycenfer; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.
The family asks flowers be omitted and memorial donations in Ray's memory can be made to the Luzerne County SPCA, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 17, 2019