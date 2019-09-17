|
Raymond John Szostak, 69, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at his home.
Raymond was born in Wilkes-Barre to Frank Martin Szostak and Mary Magdeline Oko Szostak, on Feb. 2, 1950. He went to high school at Coughlin High School and graduated in 1968. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in materials engineering from Wilkes College. He enjoyed fishing and the outdoors. He was beloved by members of the Miners Mills/Plains Community.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Oko Szostak; father, Frank Martin Szostak; and brother, Ronald Martin Szostak.
Raymond is survived by his sister, Dr. Maryann Szostak Gromoll, Ocoee, Fla.; brother-in-law, Kim Walter Gromoll; niece, Nicole Marie Gromoll; nephew, Michael Walter Gromoll; sister-in-law, Claire Szostak; nephew, Patrick Szostak; niece, Kate Szostak; and aunt, Lottie Oko Magda.
The funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp., with the Rev. John Lambert of Ss. Peter and Paul Church, officiating.
A burial will follow in Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Plains Twp.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark St., Plains Twp.
Memorial donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 17, 2019