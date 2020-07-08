Home

McCune Funeral Service - Mountain Top
80 Mountain Blvd South
Mountain Top, PA 18707
570-474-6541
Raymond Myers, 82, of Dorrance Twp., passed away Monday morning, July 6, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Born and raised in Dorrance Twp., he was the son of the late Leroy G. and Mary Finogle Myers. He retired from the King Fifth Wheel Co. in 2002, but was a lifelong farmer. Ray was a strong, hardworking and truly good and kind man who loved his family and his farm. However, he cherished his Eva above all else. He enjoyed sharing his love of farming and animals, especially with children. He was the best example to his grandchildren of what a man should be.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his brother, Russell and his wife, Shirley; his sisters, Mildred Myers; and Elizabeth Walck and her husband, Elmer.

Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Eva Barry Myers; a daughter, Judy Himebach and husband, Marc; and a son, Daniel Myers and wife, Marie; grandchildren, Steven and Matthew Myers; and Kyle, Raegan and Kendall Himebach. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Ray will be laid to rest in a private ceremony in Emmanuel Cemetery, Dorrance.

McCune Funeral Service Inc. is assisting the family with the arrangements.


