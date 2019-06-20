Raymond P. Dombroski, 87, of Hanover Twp., passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.



He was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Paul and Julia Straigis Dombroski. Raymond was a 1949 graduate of GAR Memorial High School and he was a graduate of Montgomery Junior College in Tacoma Park, Md.



Ray proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.



Prior to retiring, Ray was an electrician for 43 years and a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 163 for 69 years.



Raymond was a member of St. Nicholas Church, S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre.



Raymond is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joan Johnson Dombroski and by his children, Raymond Dombroski and wife, Colleen DeMorat, Malvern; Jill Marianacci and husband, Larry, Dallas; Ruth Dombroski and husband, Jim, Malvern; and David Dombroski and wife, Rebecca, Schwenksville; five grandchildren, Ian and Allison Dombroski; Sarah Marianacci and her husband, Eric; Katharine Marianacci; and Joseph Raymond Dombroski.



Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. Joseph D. Verespy will officiate at a service immediately following the visitation.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.



Condolences may be sent by visiting Raymond's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.