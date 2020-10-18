Home

Raymond P. Petrokonis, of West Pittston, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Pittston, he was a son of the late George and Tillie Petrokonis. Educated in Pittston schools, Ray worked for 45 years at Swanee Paper Corp., which is currently known as Cascades, Inc., Ransom.

He was an Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam War.

A loving husband and father, he enjoyed spending time with his precious grandchildren, riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, walking daily throughout West Pittston and making friends with people he met along the way. An avid Boston Red Sox and football fan, Ray was a kind and loving man who lived the Gospel message of caring for others in everything he did. His generous spirit will live on in the recipients of his donation to the Gift of Life Donor Program.

Surviving is his wife of 52 years, Rosemary, West Pittston; his daughters, Laura and her husband, Sean Phillips, and their children, Brianna and Lukas, Mountain Top; Sherri Petrokonis, West Pittston; and her companion, Jeff Jemiola, Dupont.

He also is survived by numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his brother, Paul; mother and father-in-law, Peter and Mildred Moska; and sister-in-law, Susan Moska.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Corpus Christi Parish at Immaculate Conception Church, West Pittston, to be celebrated by the Monsignor John J. Sempa, pastor. Interment will be in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Pittston.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, West Pittston.


