Raymond R. Janoski, of Larksville, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Tiffany Court.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Sylvester and Helen Schwartz Janoski. Raymond was a graduate of GAR High School and served his country proudly in the United States Navy during World War II. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Larksville, and was employed by United Airlines for many years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Cecelia; sister, Rita Chamberlin, New York; nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private memorial service and celebration of Ray's life will be held at the convenience of the family with military honors. Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Dallas.
Funeral arrangements were by Andrew Strish Funeral Home, Larksville. Visit www.StrishFuneralHome.com for information.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 16, 2019